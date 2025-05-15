Like all teams now do, the Indianapolis Colts attempted to get creative with their 2025 NFL schedule release video. Unfortunately, they took the scenes in the video a bridge too far and were forced to later take it down and issue an apology to Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill.

The Colts apologized for the “insensitive clip,” which depicted a dolphin wearing a Hill jersey getting arrested by the Coast Guard. Given the speedster's recent run-ins with law enforcement, many immediately found the clip offensive.

Hill, however, was not one of them. The receiver found the video “funny” and did not take it seriously, according to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, via Adam Schefter. The video, being done entirely with Minecraft-inspired animation, took away the potential seriousness of its nature for Hill.

Of his many legal issues, Hill was infamously pulled over and violently detained by Miami police hours before the Dolphins' 2024 Week 1 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The bodycam footage of the interaction sparked criticism on social media for the officers' reckless handling of Hill.

The Colts' schedule release video included several other potentially offensive clips. Aside from the Hill clip, some had issues with the segment portraying a bus running over Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis. Many fans found it humorous, but some did not appreciate its senseless nature.

Dolphins, Colts begin 2025 season against each other

If Hill had any potential issues with the video, he would quickly get his chance to avenge it. The Dolphins and Colts begin their 2025 seasons against each other, meeting in Week 1.

The teams face each other for the second straight season after clashing in Week 7 of the 2024 season. The Colts defeated a Tua Tagovailoa-less Dolphins 16-10 in that meeting while holding Hill to just one catch for five yards.

However, despite dropping the last game, the Dolphins own the all-time series 48-29, according to The Football Database. The AFC foes have only met twice in the last five years.