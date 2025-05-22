Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay passed away suddenly on Wednesday at the age of 65. He was in charge of day-to-day management since 1995 and was the sole owner of the team since 1997. After the news broke on Wednesday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell issued a statement on Irsay's death.

“We were deeply saddened to learn of Jim Irsay's passing today,” Goodell wrote in a statement posted to the NFL's social media pages. “Jim was a friend, and a man deeply committed to his family, the game, the Colts, and the Indianapolis community. He spent his life and career in the National Football League. Starting as a teenager as a Colts' ballboy, he learned every position in the organization before assuming leadership of the Colts approximately 30 years ago.”

Irsay was the son of Robert Irsay, who bought the Baltimore Colts in 1972 and moved them to Indianapolis in 1984. The Colts won Super Bowl XLI over the Chicago Bears, the franchise's only title, while Irsay was at the helm.

Colts Chief Operating Officer Pete Ward also released a statement, which ESPN's Adam Schefter posted on social media. After announcing the news and extending condolences to his family, Ward spoke of Irsay's history in the organization.

“Some of Jim's fondest memories came from his youth working training camps in Baltimore and growing relationships with players, coaches, and staff whom he considered his extended family. He worked in every department before he was named the youngest general manager in team history in 1984 when the Colts arrived in Indianapolis. After he took sole ownership in 1997, he led the Colts to a long series of division titles and brought the city its first Super Bowl Championship. Jim's love and appreciation for the NFL, in addition to its history, tradition, and principles, influenced him to become a steward of the game throughout his 50-plus years in the League.