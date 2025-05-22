The NFL world was stunned by the sudden passing of Jim Irsay Wednesday at the age of 65. The iconic Indianapolis Colts owner was one of the league’s most colorful characters, and much beloved by the team’s fans and players alike. And Irsay’s incredible tenure with the team featured some incredible highs, including changing the Colts’ culture by drafting quarterback Payton Manning first overall in 1998, which ultimately led to the franchise winning beating the Bears in Super Bowl 41.

One of the most important Colts players in the post-Manning era was wideout T.Y. Hilton, who was selected by Indianapolis in the third round of the 2021 draft and played 10 seasons for Irsay’s team.

Upon learning the news of his former team’s owner’s passing, Hilton got emotional. “Please don’t ask me if I’m ok. Cuz I’m not. Thank You Sooo Much Mr. Irsay. I will forever hold our talks close to my heart. Love You! RIP Mr. Irsay,” Hilton wrote on his official X account, including a photo of the two men arm-in-arm in the Colts’ locker room.

Wideout T.Y. Hilton remembers Colts' owner Jim Irsay

Sep 8, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay on the field prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park.
Hilton became a star receiver with Indianapolis, producing five 1,000+ yard receiving seasons, including four straight and one in which he came just 34 yards shy of the mark. Hilton led the NFL in receiving in 2016 with 1,448 yards. He also caught 91 passes and six touchdowns that season.

Colts owner Jim Irsay, left, and Colts President Bill Polian, right, congratulates Indianapolis Colts' Peyton Manning on winning the 2008 NFL MVP during a halftime ceremony. The Indianapolis Colts host the Philadelphia Eagles at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN on Thursday night, August 20, 2009 in their second preseason game.
Colts legend Peyton Manning's heartbreaking reaction to Jim Irsay's death
Jim Irsay, Colts owner, participates in a special grandparents event on a halftime performance by Colts Junior Cheer, during a break in action against the Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis Colts, on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Jim Irsay's last message before death urges Pacers championship
Indianapolis Colts owner & CEO Jim Irsay addresses the media from a golf cart during the Indianapolis Colts' training camp at Grand Park Sports Complex.
NFL world mourns Colts owner Jim Irsay after sudden passing

Hilton made the Pro Bowl four times as a member of the Colts. Even later in his career, he was still considered the center of Indy’s offense. It is clear the franchise – and its owner – meant a great deal to him and also played a major role in his successful career.

Hilton even turned down more money from the Ravens to stay with the Colts prior to the 2021 season. Injuries began to take their toll at that stage of his career, however. And he eventually left the team after a decade, signing with the Cowboys, for whom he played three games. He retired after the season.

The NFL world is mourning the untimely death of Jim Irsay. He first joined the Colts in 1984 as general manager and took over from his father as owner in 1997. Almost immediately, he put his own personal touch on the team.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement expressing his sadness over Irsay’s passing and honoring his commitment to the Colts franchise, its players and fans.