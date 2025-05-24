May 24, 2025 at 2:20 AM ET

History was made in Lubbock on Friday afternoon. With a 2-1 win over No. 5-seeded Florida State, the Texas Tech Red Raiders punched their ticket to the Women’s College World Series for the first time in program history.

Behind another gritty performance from star pitcher NiJaree Canady, the No. 12-seeded Red Raiders completed a Super Regional sweep over the heavily favored Seminoles. Texas Tech, now 5-0 in postseason play, becomes the first team to officially qualify for Oklahoma City.

Canady, who also threw a complete game in Game 1 of the series, returned to the circle Friday and delivered once again. The sophomore right-hander tossed seven strong innings, allowing only three hits, one walk, and one earned run while striking out three. Her poise and control were vital in keeping a dangerous Florida State offense in check for a second consecutive day.

Texas Tech wasted no time jumping on the board. Speedster Mihyia Davis kicked off the scoring with an infield single in the first inning and showcased her trademark aggressiveness by scoring on a shallow sacrifice fly to left by Alana Johnson. Davis’ elite base running and ability to create chaos at the top of the lineup once again gave the Red Raiders an early spark.

The Red Raiders are heading to the College Softball World Series

Though Tech threatened to extend the lead in the fourth inning with the bases loaded, Florida State managed to escape the jam unscathed. Still, the Red Raiders pushed across a key insurance run in the fifth when Johnson, who had reached on a single, scored from second on a clutch RBI knock up the middle by Demi Elder.

That run proved to be crucial.

Florida State mounted a rally in the top of the seventh, using a walk and a double to put pressure on Canady. An RBI groundout brought the Seminoles within one, and with the tying run on third, the tension at Rocky Johnson Field was palpable.

But Canady stayed calm under pressure, inducing two foul popups—both secured by Lauren Allred—to slam the door and ignite a celebration for the ages.

With the win, Texas Tech not only secures a milestone appearance at the Women’s College World Series, but also reaches the 50-win mark for the season, improving to 50-12 overall. They will face the winner of the Arkansas-Ole Miss Super Regional in their opening matchup at Devon Park in Oklahoma City.

The Red Raiders’ victory stands as a testament to a season of resilience and steady growth. From Davis’ electric speed to Canady’s dominance in the circle, this squad has shown they have what it takes to compete on the sport’s biggest stage.

They’ll head to the WCWS with momentum, belief—and the kind of underdog fire that could spark something even greater.