Com2uS, a renowned mobile game developer, is celebrating the first anniversary of its popular baseball game, MLB RIVALS, with a series of exciting in-game events aimed at enhancing the player experience and rewarding the game’s community.

The anniversary celebration kicks off with a check-in event that offers a warm welcome to both new and returning players. By simply logging into the game, players can claim 10 Premium Scout Tickets and 10 Pick Up Scout Tickets. Furthermore, a special-grade player card is available through a coupon obtained from the game’s official community platform, adding an exclusive element to the player’s collection.

Com2uS Unveil Scouting, Gift Boxes, And All-Star Celebrations For MLB RIVALS

In a move to cater to baseball enthusiasts’ team loyalties, MLB RIVALS introduces the “Scout Your Favorite Player” event. This feature allows players to scout for a player from their favorite team, with Com2uS making 10 Signature Cards available for each team, which includes seven batters and three pitchers. Players can select and switch their chosen player card using in-game currencies, with the event running until August 31st, providing ample time for players to engage and make strategic choices.

Another significant highlight of the anniversary is the Gift Box Event, which coincides with key dates leading up to the 2024 MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard. During this event, players will receive gift boxes containing valuable items such as the “Team Selective Prime Pack” and “1,000 Limit Break Card.” These items are designed to enhance player rosters and improve gameplay, making the celebration not only fun but also beneficial for the players’ in-game progress.

The festivities extend through the MLB All-Star Game on July 16, with MLB RIVALS offering additional rewards for completing specific in-game missions. These rewards include game currencies and a ticket to scout a Prime-grade player, further adding to the excitement surrounding the All-Star Game. Additionally, the game’s official community will host a series of events, including a prediction event and a cover athlete event, allowing players to engage with the community and celebrate the sport’s mid-season highlight.

Celebrating One Year Of MLB RIVALS With Com2uS

Since its launch on July 5 last year, MLB RIVALS has rapidly gained popularity among baseball fans, leveraging Com2uS’s extensive experience in developing engaging mobile baseball games. The game has found a strong following in countries where baseball is a major sport, such as Korea, the United States, Japan, and Taiwan. It soared to the top of the sports category on Google Play upon its release and clinched the number one spot among free sports games in both the Google Play and App Store in Japan during its first week.

The anniversary celebrations for MLB RIVALS highlight Com2uS’s dedication to its games and their communities. By offering a variety of events and valuable rewards, the company not only commemorates the game’s successful year but also enriches the gaming experience for its global player base. With such engaging activities and generous rewards lined up, players have ample opportunities to celebrate the milestone and enjoy their gaming experience during this anniversary event.

