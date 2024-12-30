The Washington Commanders are back in the NFL playoffs for the first time since the 2020-21 season. Under new majority owner Magic Johnson, the franchise has taken a vastly different direction. With the Commanders drafting quarterback Jayden Daniels, hiring Dan Quinn, and adding other pieces, they've been on top of the conference. Although the Philadelphia Eagles clinched the NFC East, the 11-5 Commanders have impressed many across the league.

Following Sunday's win against the Atlanta Falcons, they secured a playoff berth. Johnson took to X and shared his honest thoughts about the success of this season. “It’s official, my Washington Commanders are in the Playoffs,” the tweet reads. Congratulations to the @Commanders players, Head Coach Dan Quinn, GM Adam Peters for putting this team together, my fellow owners, and the incredible Commanders fan base!”

In a crowded NFC, the Commanders are one of six teams with 10+ wins on the season. They've been one of the best high-octane offenses in the league. Currently, they post the fifth-most points per game (28.9) under offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury. He's developed the system around Daniels, and his pass-catchers and running backs are reaping the rewards. Not to mention, Daniels's development has been the X-factor to the Commanders making the playoffs.

Could Magic Johnson see the Commanders make an NFL playoff run?

Considering how tough the NFC is, it's tough to say. After all, their divisional opponent, the Philadelphia Eagles, are looking like favorites to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl. Still, it's hard to count out what the Commanders have done this season. They've had seven games of scoring 30+ this season. While the defense remains suspect, the offense has carried them to multiple wins this season.

No matter what, the franchise will continue to lean on their star quarterback. After all, Daniels pulled off a Josh Allen feat for the Commanders on Sunday. He had over 225 passing yards and 125 rushing yards on the day. While defenses may prove better than the Falcons, his talent is too good not to acknowledge.

The joy of the fanbase has come back alive in Johnson's first season as owner. He's made a point to keep growing the team and to do what it takes to keep them at a contending level. With Daniels, head coach Dan Quinn, and his staff, they have the potential to do so. Once the NFL playoffs begin, it will be the ultimate test to the team for where they are.