Get set to start both Dak Prescott and Sam Howell in fantasy for the Commanders-Cowboys Week 12 Thanksgiving clash

The Dallas Cowboys are hosting the Washington Commanders this year for their annual Thanksgiving game. The Cowboys are favored in this game as they come in at 7-3 while the Commanders are just 4-7. However, don't expect the Commanders to go down without a fight. Washington has been a pesky team for opponents, particularly their other division opponent in the Philadelphia Eagles.

Both of these teams feature top 10 passing offenses which will bode well for fantasy managers. With players like Dak Prescott, Sam Howell, CeeDee Lamb involved, there will be huge fantasy implications in this matchup. Let's take a closer look at who fantasy managers should sit and start in this game.

Commanders-Cowboys Start ‘Em

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Prescott is a must start going up against the Commanders. The Cowboys quarterback had a decent 16.9 points versus the Panthers last week, but had at least 24 points in each of the previous four games before that. He's gotten hot the second half of the year, including when he put up 38.9 points in Week 10 a couple weeks ago versus the New York Giants. Against a weakened Commanders defense, expect Prescott to put up some points.

Commanders QB Sam Howell

Sam Howell is another good start given he's the fourth-ranked quarterback in fantasy. Howell currently leads the NFL is passing yards with 3,038 and is tied for seventh in passing touchdowns with 18. While the matchup of Howell versus the Cowboys defense may feel risky, Howell managed to still put up 20 points last week despite throwing three interceptions. Unless there's a better option on, Howell is worth the start.

Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr.

Robinson Jr. has come on strong the past three weeks, posting at least 10 points in all three games. He currently ranks fourth among running backs in total points this year and Howell has done a better job finding him for screens. With Antonio Gibson working through an injury and a game-time decision for the Thanksgiving clash, Robinson Jr. should get some good opportunities for both runs and receptions.

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard

Pollard has surprisingly not taken advantage of becoming the starting running back for the Cowboys as many anticipated coming into the year. After looming in the shadows of Ezekiel Elliott for several years, Pollard finally got the leading role in the Dallas backfield. The only issue is Pollard ranks 22nd in fantasy among running backs. He has a low floor with five games with less than seven points.

So why is Pollard worth the start? For one, the Commanders defense have given opposing running backs a high floor. Saquon Barkley just put up 26 points against Washington while Kenneth Walker III put up 18.7 points the week before. On top of this Pollard rebounded this past weekend with a 14-point game. Look for him to continue off that performance this week.

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb

CeeDee Lamb is one player who has re-emerged the past few weeks. Prior to the Panthers game, Lamb had four straight games with over 100 receiving yards. He is currently the third ranked receiver in fantasy and has had a minimum of 10 points in each of the past four games, including two 28+ point games over that span. The Commanders have the 3rd-worst ranked pass defense in the NFL, which makes Lamb a great start for this game.

The one note about Lamb is he is dealing with an ankle injury, but Lamb clarified he will be out playing Thursday.

Cowboys D/ST

The Cowboys have the No. 1 fantasy defense in the NFL this season. They tend to have the highest peak week-by-week thanks to their ability to sack the quarterback, Daron Bland's regular pick-sixes and having John Fassel as their special teams coach. While Howell and the Washington offense can put up points and yards, count on the Cowboys ability to sack the quarterback when facing the Commanders weak offensive line enough to make up for any offense Washington puts up. The Commanders are also tied for the league lead in giveaways and turned the ball over six times last week. The potential for the Cowboys defense to have a big game is too good to pass up.

Commanders-Cowboys Sit ‘Em

Commanders WRs Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel and Jahan Dotson

While the Commanders have a great receiving core, the problem fantasy-wise is there is no go-to receiver. Terry McLaurin is often Howell's preferred option in crucial situations, but none of these receivers get consistent fantasy points. McLaurin ranks 34th, Dotson is 45th and Samuel is 51st in fantasy among receivers. All these receivers would have better chances of putting up more points on other teams, but get hurt on Washington since they are all good and Howell has different options to turn to. Avoid starting any of them unless there are no better options.

Dallas WR Brandin Cooks

Brandin Cooks was the surprise of the week in Week 10 when he put up 23.3 fantasy points after recording nine receptions for 173 yards and a touchdown. He has two other games with 11 points and no others with more than five points. Starting Cooks would be a true risk, and maybe not one worth it given his low floor.

TE's Jake Ferguson, Logan Thomas

Both Ferguson and Thomas are solid tight ends for their respective teams, but they carry risk of a low floor. However, the tight end pool is of course not nearly as deep as other positions in fantasy football. Ferguson currently ranks ninth in fantasy while Thomas ranks tenth. Both are reliant on scoring a touchdown to put up a good week. Between the two, Ferguson is the better option given he's scored a touchdown in three of the past four weeks. Both still should come with a caution before starting since the two only have two games with at least 10 points all year.

Commanders D/ST

The Commanders defense ranks just 24th in fantasy this year. Though they occasionally put up a decent performance, it's risky starting them against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving. Try to avoid Washington's D unless there is no better option.