The Washington Commanders are preparing for a critical 2025 season, and veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner is choosing to be a part of it. The 10-time Pro Bowler and future Hall of Famer re-signed with Washington on a one-year deal worth up to $9.5 million, including $8 million guaranteed, extending his career into a 14th season. But as Wagner made clear during a nationally televised interview, it wasn’t about a paycheck or legacy — it was about culture.

On Monday night during ESPN’s broadcast of Washington’s preseason game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, Wagner was asked what inspired his return. The Commanders posted the interview clip on their official X (formerly known as Twitter) account, showcasing Wagner’s message and his 2024 stat line, which included 132 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and 18 pressures.

During ESPN’s broadcast of Washington’s preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Wagner was interviewed on the sideline and asked what motivated him to return for another season. His response was both simple and revealing.

“It’s just the energy, man. The energy, you know everybody caring about one another, it is like a family. And you wanna see their next win as much as yourself. So I think it’s just camaraderie.”

For the Commanders defense, Wagner’s return marks a stabilizing force for a unit now anchored by players like defensive linemen Javon Kinlaw and Daron Payne, linebackers Frankie Luvu and Von Miller, and cornerbacks Trey Amos and Marshon Lattimore. His presence reflects belief in head coach Dan Quinn, his former defensive coordinator with the Seattle Seahawks, and underscores the cultural shift taking place under the Josh Harris ownership group and GM Adam Peters.

Last season, the Commanders reached the NFC Championship behind rookie sensation Jayden Daniels, who threw for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns en route to winning Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. The former Seahawk, at age 34, was a key contributor in that run, ranking in the top 20 in the league in tackles and providing crucial veteran leadership on defense.

Now in 2025, his decision to return highlights both continuity and confidence in the team’s direction. In a division still led by the Philadelphia Eagles — but with questions surrounding the Dallas Cowboys and a New York Giants team that went 3-14 last season — Washington has a real opportunity to rise. Wagner’s buy-in signals that the locker room is aligned and believes in the foundation being built.

As the Commanders get set to open the season on September 7 against the Giants, the message from the legendary linebacker is clear, the mission isn’t over. The 2025 season is about more than stats — it’s about building something lasting.