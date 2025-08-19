Terry McLaurin and the Washington Commanders are still at odds over a contract dispute. It's a situation that may boil over into the regular season. On Monday, with the team playing the Cincinnati Bengals in their second preseason game, McLaurin made a decision that turned plenty of heads.

Reports indicate that McLaurin, who is 29 years old, didn't even arrive at the arena to watch the Commanders play the Bengals, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. Despite speculation that Terry McLaurin and the front office were making strides, it seems the two sides may still be far apart.

“Commanders' WR Terry McLaurin isn't even at the stadium for tonight's preseason game vs. Cincinnati. After all the momentum and positive vibes, it's stunning there's still no deal done with the exact type of player you build around: a leader, a fan favorite, an exceptional talent on the field, and a receiver trusted by his franchise QB. One of the stranger situations we've seen given all the circumstances.”

McLaurin was a major benefactor with Jayden Daniels taking over as quarterback, as the star rookie fed the ball to the veteran wideout often. Terry McLaurin ended the 2024-25 campaign with 82 receptions, 1,096 receiving yards, and 13 touchdowns through the air. His 13 touchdown grabs were a career high for the two-time Pro Bowler.

The Commanders made moves this offseason to improve the roster around Daniels. However, Terry McLaurin remains without a new contract extension. As of now, if McLaurin does not sign a new deal, he's due to hit free agency next offseason.

We'll see if the front office finally gives McLaurin the deal he wants. Rumors suggest the veteran wide receiver wants a deal similar to what DK Metcalf signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Metcalf signed a four-year $132 million deal that pays him $33 million annually. The annual number is what Terry McLaurin is allegedly wanting.