Former Carolina Panthers superstar Cam Newton had a close relationship with Ron Rivera. Rivera guided the Newton and the Panthers in nine seasons to four NFC South titles and a 2015 Super Bowl appearance. In December 2019, Rivera was let go as Panthers head coach and soon after was named head coach of the Washington Commanders, then known as the Washington Football Team.

But with Rivera on the way out of Carolina, Newton's exit soon followed. Rivera went into his first season in Washington with Alex Smith and Taylor Heinicke as the quarterbacks. Smith overcame a gruesome injury to return that 2020 season and win NFL Comeback Player of the Year. However, Newton recently opened up on his podcast, 4th&1 with Cam Newton, saying he was hurt when asked why Rivera never asked to join him in Washington.

“I don't know. It hurt me, though,” said Newton. “I said at the bare minimum, ‘Washington would come f—k with me.' And it wasn't just Ron Rivera. It was Marty Hurney. It was Ryan Vermillion. Everybody. It was the Panthers reincarnated in Washington.

“So to not get no call, like, f–k. F–k. S–t, I don't know why. But I don't know. Whether I was hurt or whatever, it f–ked with me, though. … You got this coach— a Coach of the Year, who got there not just on his own but with your help. We started the 2013 season 1-3 and finished 12-4. Coach of the Year? Of course. You've been through the struggle with him. And then, to not get a call? It was one of those situations where I was like, ‘Okay. I see what's happening here.'”

With Smith under center in Washington, Newton would’ve taken on a backup role, which would’ve probably been a great fit. Either Newton would've pushed Smith, possibly earning a starting bid, or, at the bare minimum, reunited with Rivera, a coach he had so much success with, hopefully revitalizing his career and becoming a permanent quarterback for the Commanders.

Did the Commanders and Ron Rivera ever mend fences with Cam Newton?

After being jilted by Rivera and Washington, Newton eventually ended up with the New England Patriots. Newton led the Patriots to a 7-9 record and was eventually released the following offseason after losing New England's quarterback battle to Mac Jones. But after sitting in the wings, Newton re-joined the Panthers following an injury to starting quarterback Sam Darnold.

In his first game after re-signing, Newton received limited playing action as the backup to P. J. Walker in a game against the Arizona Cardinals but made an immediate impact, scoring touchdowns on his first two plays of the game. The following week, Newton drew the start for the Panthers against Rivera, his former coach, and the Washington Football Team. Newton scored two passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in the 27–21 loss. The retired superstar said he and Rivera never mended fences during a postgame embrace, and it's unclear if either remains on good terms.