Published November 25, 2022

By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

The Washington Commanders are right in the thick of the NFC playoff race. They enter Week 12 6-5 and only a half game behind the Seattle Seahawks for the final wild card spot, who is 6-4 and coming off their bye week. The Commanders have a crucial game Sunday against the team directly behind them, the Atlanta Falcons.

They might get a rather large boost on defense for that game. Chase Young looked good the last couple days of practice and is going to be listed as questionable, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

“Chase Young will be listed as questionable after an impressive few days of practice. Trending in the right direction,” Rapoport tweeted.

Young has been out since November of 2021 when he tore his ACL and MCL. The Commanders have brought him along slowly and did not expect him back this soon. But he has reportedly progressed nicely and has a chance to suit up for the Falcons game.

The Commanders defensive line has been on the strengths of the team. Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen and Montez Sweat have held the fort down but Young could help take this defense to new heights. Prior to his injury, he had become one of the more feared pass rushers in the league.

Despite sitting at the bottom of the NFC East, the Commanders have shown a lot of life this season. Taylor Heinicke replaced an injured Carson Wentz over a month ago and hasn’t looked back. He’s played very well including upsetting the previously unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles.

But with four divisional games remaining, Young’s presence could make a huge difference for the Commanders’ playoff chances.