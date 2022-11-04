Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young and receiver Jahan Dotson will likely not be active for the team’s upcoming matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, according to a pair of Friday morning tweets from Washington Post reporter Nicki Jhabvala.

Young participated in practice for the Commanders (4-4) last Tuesday, his first since tearing his ACL in a 29-19 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last November. Though Young had a “very good week,” Rivera said, the former Ohio State Buckeye will “have some things to work on” before he can return to his spot on the line alongside defensive tackles Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen. The Commanders have 21 days to activate Young from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, or one day after a Week 12 Thanksgiving matchup with the New York Giants.

Dotson missed the last four weeks with a hamstring injury he suffered against the Dallas Cowboys, the first time in nearly seven years the receiver was required to sit out due to injury. The 22-year-old put an emphasis on prioritizing his long-term health over returning to the field for the Commanders last month, saying he puts his faith in the training staff’s ability to make the right decision on his return.

“I’m truly just believing in them because this is my first time ever dealing with a hamstring injury,” Dotson said before a Week 6 matchup against the Chicago Bears. “I really don’t know what this monster is.”

Linebackers Cole Holcomb (Foot) and David Mayo (Hamstring), as well as running back J.D. McKissic (Neck), will also remain on the FedExField sidelines this Sunday. All three players did not participate in practice. Defensive end Shaka Toney was listed as questionable after a calf injury limited his participation in yesterday’s practice.

The Commanders will take on the Vikings at 1 p.m. EDT this Sunday in FedEx Field. The game will be broadcasted on Fox.