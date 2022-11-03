Chase Young currently still has no timetable for his return from injury, but what is clear is that he’s taking the right steps toward his comeback for the Washington Commanders.

On Wednesday, the Pro Bowl defensive end joined his team in practice for the first time this season, which is an undeniably significant step in the right direction for the Commanders star.

Despite this recent development, however, Washington head coach Ron Rivera has already all but ruled out Young for a potential return in Week 9 against the Minnesota Vikings. For his part, Young is just taking it one day at a time:

“All I know is I’m sticking to my plan,” Young said, via John Keim of ESPN. “I felt good today. It’s really just day to day. I wanted to play in the first game.”

It sounds like Young has a real shot at returning for the Commanders’ Week 10 game. That’s going to be a very tough test for Washington as they go up against the still-undefeated Philadelphia Eagles.

Young, who tore his ACL last season, is just happy to be back practicing with his team. Right now, it is clear that the 23-year-old is already very much looking forward to returning to the field.

“I’m confident,” Young said. “I felt good, I felt pretty springy. Just getting back in motion, all the pre-snap reads and things like that, just feeling like a football player again. Feeling good.”

A lot will be riding for Young this season, especially after a forgettable sophomore campaign for him last year. The Commanders star knows what’s at stake, though, and he’s ready for the challenge ahead:

“You know what my expectations are for myself,” Young said. “It’s coming.”