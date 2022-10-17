Carson Wentz’s finger injury timetable means it’s Taylor Heinicke time for Commanders

Carson Wentz is expected to miss 4-6 weeks due to a finger injury, per Ian Rapoport. Rapoport says Wentz is meeting with a hand specialist as he looks to recover from his fractured finger injury. Mike Garafolo then reported that Taylor Heinicke will replace Carson Wentz as the Commanders starting quarterback amid his absence.

The Commanders are just 2-4 on the season. They are not expected to make a playoff run so Carson Wentz’s absence isn’t the end of the world. Nevertheless, they will still miss their veteran QB given his leadership ability.

Wentz has already tallied over 1,400 passing yards in 2022. Additionally, he’s thrown 10 touchdown passes. Although Washington has struggled overall, Carson Wentz has held his own under center.

Taylor Heinicke will do his best to replace Wentz. Heinicke played in 16 games last year and finished with over 3,400 passing yards and 20 touchdowns. The 29-year old has displayed signs of potential in the past and is a decent backup option. Heinicke isn’t a guy who will single-handedly win you games, but he will at least give you an opportunity to win on occasion.

But there is no question that Washington will need their rushing attack and defense to step up in Carson Wentz’s absence.

Heinicke and the Commanders will aim to upset a struggling Green Bay Packers team at home in Week 7. The Packers are expected to win but the Commanders feature upset potential given Green Bay’s underwhelming 2022 underperformance.

It will be interesting to see how the Commanders fare without Carson Wentz for the foreseeable future.