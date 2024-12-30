The Washington Commanders secured a dramatic 30-24 overtime win against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night, clinching a wild-card playoff spot and celebrating multiple milestones for veteran tight end Zach Ertz. Ertz not only delivered the game-winning touchdown but also triggered $750,000 in bonuses with his standout performance.

“Zach Ertz’s game-winning touchdown catch that clinched a wild-card spot for the Commanders also was his sixth TD catch of the season, triggering a $250,000 bonus,” via Adam Schefter on X, formerly Twitter. “Talk about a great night: Ertz caught the game-winning TD pass, made $750K in incentives, passed Ozzie Newsome to move into 9th place all-time for tight-end receiving yards, and it all happened on his mother Lisa Ertz’s birthday.”

Ertz was pivotal for Washington, finishing the game with six catches for 72 yards and two touchdowns. Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels once again showcased his playmaking ability, leading a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive in overtime. Daniels completed all five of his passes on the final drive, adding 42 rushing yards to set up the game-winning score.

The Commanders march into the playoffs after a clutch performance from Jayden Daniels

Daniels, who has been a revelation this season, broke the NFL record for rushing yards by a rookie quarterback in a single season during the game. He finished with 227 passing yards, three touchdowns, and 127 rushing yards on 16 carries.

The Falcons fought valiantly, taking a 17-7 lead into halftime and forcing overtime with a late touchdown pass from Michael Penix to Kyle Pitts. However, Atlanta’s efforts fell short as the Commanders dominated possession in overtime and sealed the win without giving the Falcons another chance.

The victory guarantees Washington its first winning season since 2016. It also solidifies Ertz’s importance to the team and highlights the synergy developing between the veteran tight end and his rookie quarterback. With playoff football on the horizon, the Commanders are riding high, fueled by Ertz’s heroics and Daniels’ breakout season. For Washington fans, Sunday night’s win offered a glimpse of what this team can achieve—and Ertz’s milestone moment was the perfect symbol of their resilience.