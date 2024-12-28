The Washington Commanders are parting ways with a highly-touted player. Washington is cutting former second round NFL Draft pick Phidarian Mathis, per NFL Network. Mathis is leaving the team ahead of a key game with the Atlanta Falcons.

Mathis is getting placed on waivers. The defensive lineman, who was selected in the 2022 draft, is expected to land somewhere soon. The lineman is expected to get picked up by a team looking to make a trip to the NFL postseason.

This season, the defensive lineman has 17 total tackles, including eight solo stops. He is also credited with one pass defended. In his career, Mathis has 25 total tackles and a fumble recovery.

The defensive lineman played his college football at Alabama, under Nick Saban. He was selected 47th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. He's one of three former early draft picks for Washington who have left the team in recent months, joining Jahan Dotson and Emmanuel Forbes.

Commanders looking to win the NFC East this year

The Commanders are having an excellent season. The team holds a 10-5 record, and sits in second in the NFC East. It's a remarkable turnaround for the squad, who finished 4-13 in the 2023 campaign.

Washington is led by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. Daniels was selected second overall in the 2024 draft, and he's just as good as advertised. The former LSU football player has completed nearly 70 percent of his passes this season, for 3,303 yards. He's thrown 22 touchdown passes, while posting eight interceptions.

Daniels has the Commanders in great position for a playoff spot, but the wins have to keep coming in the last few weeks. Washington trails the Eagles in the division by two games, as Philadelphia is 12-3 on the year. There are several other strong teams in the NFC, including the Lions and Vikings. Both of those teams have 13-2 records in the NFC North.

The Commanders offense is what has been so good this season. Washington leads the division this season in scoring offense, with 432 total points scored. Detroit is the only NFC team that's scored more points this year than the Commanders.

The squad's defense has been their weakness. Washington has allowed 348 points, which isn't as impressive. It's still a work in progress for the team's defense, who allowed the most passing yards of any team in the NFL last season. If the Commanders make the playoffs, the defense must step up and put together some great performances.

The Commanders and Falcons play on Sunday at 8:20 Eastern. Atlanta is 8-7 on the year.