The Washington Commanders appeared to be up against it in their Week 16 home game against the red-hot Philadelphia Eagles. The Commanders fell into an immediate hole, as the Eagles built a two-touchdown lead in the first quarter and had control of the game for nearly 60 minutes. However, rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels was never intimidated by the Philadelphia defense and remained confident in his team. He led a dramatic comeback that resulted in Washington's 36-33 victory.

Daniels has had an excellent rookie season for the Commanders with a great number of highlights throughout the season. However, the victory over the Eagles has to be the high point of the season as he threw five scoring passes, including the winning touchdown to wideout Jamison Crowder with just 6 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Daniels was under pressure throughout the game from the Philadelphia defense, but his concentration never waned. He completed 24 of 39 passes for 256 yards with his 5 TD passes and 2 interceptions. He also ran 9 times for 81 yards and was sacked 1 time.

The Commanders trailed 27-14 at the start of the fourth quarter, but Daniels never lost faith in his team. “I always believed we could win the game,” Daniels said.

Washington responded with a pair of touchdown drives at the start of the fourth quarter. Daniels finished off an 11-play, 61-yard drive with a 4-yard TD pass to Olamide Zaccheaus with 13:33 left in the quarter. On their next possession, Daniels connected with Zaccheaus on a 49-yard scoring pass to pay off a 7-play, 87-yard drive. That gave the Commanders a brief 28-27 lead.

Eagles respond with a pair of field goals, but Commanders take advantage of final possession

Even though quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered a concussion and had to leave the game in the first half, the Eagles had plenty of response. Backup quarterback Kenny Pickett was able to lead the Eagles to a pair of field goals by Jake Elliott, and that that gave Philadelphia a 33-28 lead.

However, the last Elliott field goal came with 1:58 remaining, and that gave Daniels more than enough time to negotiate 57 yards in nine plays. The drive culminated with the Crowder touchdown.

The Commanders added a two-point conversion and survived the ensuing kickoff to win the game.

Hurts suffered a concussion and Pickett completed 14 of 24 passes for 143 yards with 1 TD and 1 interception. Eagles running back Saquon Barkley had another big game with 29 carries for 150 yards and 2 touchdowns. Wide receiver A.J. Brown caught 8 passes for 97 yards and a touchdown.

The Commanders were able to keep the Eagles from stretching their winning streak to 11 despite committing 5 turnovers.