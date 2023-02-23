The Washington Commanders have managed to pry Eric Bieniemy away from the Kansas City Chiefs to be their new offensive coordinator and assistant head coach. Bieniemy has long been mentioned as a potential head coaching candidate, but after failing to land a head-coaching job again this offseason, he decided it was time to move on from the Chiefs and try something new with the Commanders.

Bieniemy has spent the past ten seasons of his coaching career with the Chiefs, starting off as their running backs coach before becoming the offensive coordinator in 2018. But with his contract expiring at the end of the season, it seemed very likely that Bieniemy would be on the move, and as he was introduced with the Commanders, he revealed he knew for a while that his time with the Chiefs was up.

For insight on the best landing spots for the NFL’s top free agents, listen below:

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Via Nicki Jhabvala:

“Bieniemy on KC: ‘I had an idea that I would be leaving. You always envision it in a different way. But like I said, I had been there for 10 years. I accomplished a lot of things there. … But now it’s about broadening my circles and expanding and getting to know my new family.'”

Bieniemy likely wants to become a head coach, but the knock on him has always been his association with Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid. It was becoming abundantly clear that Bieniemy was going to have to prove he could do what he did with the Chiefs for another team if he wanted to land a head coaching gig. Now he gets that shot with the Commanders, and if he can turn their offense around, he should be able to find a head coaching job in no time.