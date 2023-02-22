Eric Bieniemy has been making headlines once again. Last season’s Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator threw his hat in the coaching carousel ring and wound up taking a lateral move as the Washington Commanders’ OC. His lack of head coaching opportunities has sparked debate on his qualifications, with former players backing him while some, namely LeSean McCoy, disparaging him.

McCoy hinted on Bieniemy’s on-paper resume being carried by an already stellar Chiefs team buoyed by Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid.

“I wish him WELL but Washington don’t let the chiefs SUCCESS or coaching titles fool y’all… the traits or skills you need to be a good coordinator I haven’t seen or WITNESSED it,” said LeSean McCoy of Eric Bieniemy.

I wish him WELL but Washington don’t let the chiefs SUCCESS or coaching titles fool y’all… the traits or skills you need to be a good coordinator I haven’t seen or WITNESSED it … pic.twitter.com/Qtaes1irnx — LeSean Shady Mccoy (@CutonDime25) February 21, 2023

Shortly after, a quote from Andy Reid has made the rounds on his own take regarding the Bieniemy-McCoy animosity. The soundbite was actually taken from last offseason, but sure does sound like something that applies to their drama at hand.

“[LeSean McCoy] wasn’t the youngest pup in the kennel here (in Kansas City)He was on the back side [of his career] — and sometimes that’s hard to take,” Andy Reid said via Pete Sweeney in May of 2022.

From Andy Reid: “[LeSean McCoy] wasn’t the youngest pup in the kennel here (in Kansas City). He was on the back side [of his career] — and sometimes that’s hard to take.” https://t.co/UmVZbIfnyK — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) May 26, 2022

It may be not be a direct response to LeSean McCoy’s latest tirade, but it likely still applies if you’d ask Reid about it today. The Chiefs coach was effusive in his praise of his longtime OC and his impact on them ultimately winning the Super Bowl. Now with Bieniemy getting his shot outside of Kansas City, he can let his results speak volumes.