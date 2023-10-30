The Washington Commanders were able to push the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles to the limit in their Week 8 meeting, but head coach Ron Rivera's team fell short at home by a 38-31 margin. After building a 24-17 early in the 4th quarter, the Eagles reeled off three consecutive touchdowns to secure the victory.

last in the division…again all NFC east teams won except us FIRE RON RIVERA @MagicJohnson #HTTC — Wike Mil (@Wil_Mike_) October 29, 2023

Now can we please fire Ron Rivera… — GOOD JOB ERIC (@erxcjrdn_) October 29, 2023

Please sign my petition to fire Ron Rivera — Metcon Dom (@dvinnyp13) October 29, 2023

The Commanders have lost 5 of their last 6 games after starting the season with back-to-back victories. As a result of this downturn, Commanders fans are taking out their anger and disappointment on Rivera, and they are asking for new team owner Josh Harris to fire the head coach.

Many of those requests/demands are being made by the team's long-time fans on Twitter/X. Some of the requests have been straight forward and asked the team to move forward with another coach — offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has been mentioned — while others have used bitter invective when describing what it's like to root for a team that has Rivera as its head coach.

Rivera has been the head coach of the Washington franchise since the 2020 season, and last year's 8-8-1 finish is the only time his team has been at .500.

Prior to being named as head coach of Washington, Rivera served as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers from 2011 through 2019. He led the Panthers to a 15-1 record and a Super Bowl appearance following the 2015 season, but they dropped the title game to the Denver Broncos by a 24-10 margin.

Rivera has a 101-95-2 career record as a head coach during his 13 years at the position. The Commanders will try to get back in the win column on the road in Week 9 against the New England Patriots.