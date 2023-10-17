The Washington Commanders finally put a stop to their losing skid on Sunday by beating the Atlanta Falcons on the road, but they barely got any help from wide receiver Jahan Dotson, who has been radio silent for the most part of the 2023 season thus far.

Dotson failed to secure the only ball that came his way in the Falcons game. With another underwhelming performance, it's fair to wonder whether Dotson is losing some confidence in his abilities. However, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera offered an optimistic take on Dotson's role going forward.

“As we continue to work and try to distribute the ball to all the players, it'll happen,” Rivera said following Washington's win over the Falcons (h/t Zach Selby of Commanders.com). “It's just one of those things that sometimes, guys will be targeted more … When a guy's not getting the ball right now, it's just a matter of time. I think that's the thing that we all have to be patient with. This is a group of receivers…and we're gonna distribute the ball based on gameplans and who our opponents are.”

Dotson is only fourth on the team this year with 140 receiving yards on 17 receptions and 31 targets, which is still tied for second among Commanders players. He turned heads when he scored a touchdown in the overtime loss to the Philadelphia Eagles back in Week 4, but he hasn't done much in the two games since.

A chance for Dotson to make noise downfield and turn things around will come his way in Week 7 against the struggling New York Giants on the road.