Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders are currently gearing up for the 2024 NFL season, which is slated to begin in just about a month. Daniels was the second quarterback off of the board this past NFL Draft behind only Caleb Williams, and fans are hopeful that he will be able to resurrect a Commanders franchise that has been mired in mediocrity in recent years.

Of course, Daniels was not the only major acquisition the team made this offseason, as Washington also hired former Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to become its new head coach, and now, Quin has announced that he will give Daniels the opportunity to play in the team's preseason opener vs the New York Jets on Saturday.

Recently, Daniels shared his excited reaction to the news.

“I'm very excited,” said Daniels. “I love playing, love to compete. Going out there will be a different challenge.”

“I've still got some ways to go,” he added. “Just little stuff. It's their decision and I trust them fully. For me, I just go out there and [think], how can I better myself every day? And compete hard.”

The Commanders rookie also broke down why he is planning to adopt a somewhat carefree attitude heading into the contest.

“It's my first one ever; I don't know what I'm getting myself into so just go out there and have fun,” Daniels said. “… Go out and see where I'm at, challenge myself, challenge their defense. Obviously it's a very good secondary and very good defense. See where we stand.”

It's unclear just how much of that elite Jets defense will actually be on the field on Saturday vs the Commanders, but either way, it will be a good opportunity to see just what level Daniels can operate at vs NFL talent.

Is Jayden Daniels the future?

Commanders fans certainly hope so.

Daniels of course brought home the Heisman Trophy this past season for his work with the LSU Tigers, who weren't national championship contenders due primarily to their defense but still boasted one of the best offenses in the country, thanks in large part to Daniels' wizardry.

While there are some habits that worked in college that may not translate to the NFL–namely holding onto the ball and taking hits repeatedly–Daniels clearly possesses a lot of natural talent and, if given a long leash in the preseason, should use that as an opportunity to gain experience to apply at the next level.

At the current juncture, it's unclear whether it will be Daniels or Marcus Mariota who ultimately wins the starting job for Washington.