After the Week 4 matchup between the Washington Commanders and Arizona Cardinals, NBA superstar Kevin Durant took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to celebrate the Commanders' commanding performance in Arizona. Durant's enthusiastic support highlighted the impressive display by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, who played a pivotal role in the team's 42-14 victory.

“Came to AZ and turnt that heat up @Commanders…great road win fellas,” Durant tweeted, applauding the team's success on the road.

Jayden Daniels, the recent Heisman Trophy winner from LSU, has quickly become a central figure for the Commanders, who are keen on revitalizing their franchise following a disappointing 4-13 season last year.

Sunday's game against the Cardinals showcased Daniels' exceptional skills as he threw for 233 yards and completed an impressive 26 of his 30 pass attempts, including one touchdown. His performance not only demonstrated his poise but also his ability to lead the team effectively under pressure.

Jayden Daniels continues strong start to career vs. Cardinals

The game started with the Cardinals taking an early lead with a touchdown from Marvin Harrison Jr. However, the Commanders, under Daniels' leadership, quickly took control and pulled away decisively in the second half, outscoring the Cardinals 25-7. This strong finish underscored the potential of Washington's revamped offense and their capability to execute their game plan effectively.

On the opposing side, Kyler Murray of the Cardinals managed 142 yards with 16 completions on 22 attempts, also throwing for one touchdown. While respectable, Murray's efforts paled in comparison to the breakout performance by Daniels, highlighting the impact of Washington's strategic off-season moves, particularly their decision to draft Daniels.

During his time at LSU, Daniels was known for his dynamic play, averaging 318 yards per game with a 73 percent completion rate and accumulating 40 touchdowns in his Heisman-winning campaign. His smooth transition to the NFL has been notable, with Daniels maintaining an 80 percent completion rate through the first four games of the season, without throwing a single interception.

Daniels' early success in the NFL suggests that he might have been undervalued during the draft, with performances that could have arguably warranted a number one pick. His ability to maintain composure and consistency from college to the professional level has not only impressed fans and analysts but has also injected a new sense of hope into the Commanders' fanbase.

As the Commanders look forward to the rest of the season, the excitement around Daniels continues to grow. With Durant's high-profile endorsement, the spotlight on Daniels and the Commanders will only intensify as they aim to build on their early successes and reshape their identity in the NFL. As the team continues to gel and adapt around their promising quarterback, the potential for a turnaround seems not just possible, but likely, under the leadership of the promising young star Jayden Daniels.