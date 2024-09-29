As people have high expectations for Washington Commanders rookie Jayden Daniels, another player on the team that has got love is wide receiver Terry McLaurin as even one of his fans happens to be Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant. While it would not be the first time Durant shared his support for the Commanders, he is doubling down by wearing his jersey in Sunday's game as they took on the Arizona Cardinals according to a post from Nicki Jhabvala.

Expand Tweet

This could possibly stir up some drama within the internet as he's wearing the jersey of McLaurin at a game where he is facing the team that is in the state that he plays basketball in currently. While there has been many rumors involving Durant and wanting out of the Suns, this likely has no connection whatsoever.

In terms of why he wore the jersey can be easily traced as Durant is from the Washington D.C. area where the Commanders would be his hometown team.

Kevin Durant has shared support also for Commanders' Jayden Daniels

As McLaurin has become a fan favorite for Washington ever since stepping foot into the league, another player on the team that Durant has shared his support for was rookie star Jayden Daniels. Durant was on Kay Adams' show “Up & Adams” where he even said that Daniels is like himself due to his body type.

“I was a fan of the Heisman winner this past year,” Durant said on Up & Adams this past week. “It feels like…..he’s like the KD of college football last year with his body type. You watch him on TV; it’s easy to watch their team because of how he plays. So, hopefully, he brings that same type of enthusiasm to the game to Washington. Everyone is rallying around him, we feel like we got a player that can take us somewhere now.”

“I feel like he pops off the screen when you turn on the TV,” Durant continued. “A guy that size that can move that well at that position, you tend to look at that body frame as a wide receiver.”

Expand Tweet

At any rate, the duo of Daniels and McLaurin looks to bring the Commanders back to relevancy as they are currently 2-1, hoping to increase that record with a win over Arizona.