A lot of big names have found new homes so far during NFL free agency. But there hasn't been a position that has seen as much movement as there has been at running back. Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, Aaron Jones, Joe Mixon, Tony Pollard, and Derrick Henry are just a few names to find themselves on the move. But there is another big name at running back who will have a new home in 2023. Former Los Angeles Charger Austin Ekeler signed a two-year $8.4 million deal (worth up to $11.4 million) with the Washington Commanders.
Ekeler did not have a 2023 season up to his standards. He averaged a meager 3.5 yards per carry. Considering Ekeler never had a season below four yards per carry and only had two below 4.5 in his career before this season, then last season was a massive disappointment. But, Ekeler did get injured last year with a high ankle sprain and played behind a poor and battered offensive line.
Things did not go Ekeler's way in 2023, but perhaps a change of scenery can help Ekeler return to top form. That's why it is worth grading out this signing and analyzing whether or not this deal is worth it for both sides.
Grade: B
First, it's worth going over the contract itself. Ekeler inked a two-year deal worth about $8.4 million with an out for next season if things don't go well. Comparing that to the rest of the deals that were signed at the position over the last few days, that is an entirely reasonable deal for Washington to sign.
Running back deals (average per year):
Saquon Barkley $12.5M
Josh Jacobs $12M
Tony Pollard $8M
D’Andre Swift $8M
Devin Singletary $5.5M
Antonio Gibson $3.75M
Gus Edwards $3.25M
Austin Ekeler got less money than almost everyone on this list despite having as much pedigree as most of these players. While teams will hold his age (he will turn 29 years old in May) and his production last season against him, there may be more tread on his tires than what his production last season may suggest. Ekeler finished 2023 eighth among running backs in yards created per touch (4.02) and tenth in yards per route run (1.55) according to playerprofiler.com.
The Chargers' offensive line didn't do Ekeler many favors either. They ranked 18th in pass block win rate and 24th in run block win rate according to ESPN. That's been the case over the last three years with Los Angeles.
#chargers PFF grades over last 3 years. Run block is the lowest of all categories, followed by rush defense. Teams with best run block grades are 1. 49ers, 2. Lions, 3. Eagles, 6. Ravens pic.twitter.com/WkfvKLTARm
Unfortunately for Ekeler, the Commanders ranked just 22nd in run block win rate. But Washington also has Brian Robinson Jr. already as the thunder to the lightning they are seeking with Ekeler. While that will prevent him from being the workhorse everyone has been accustomed to him being while in Los Angeles, that could also help Ekeler's efficiency and be a better player per touch than he was last season.
Also working in Ekeler's favor is the fact that he is being reunited with his former head coach in Anthony Lynn. Lynn was named as the running back's coach in Washington over the offseason and should help Ekeler play better than he did a year ago. Ekeler's efficiency was the best it's been in his career under Lynn's stewardship. From 2017-2020, Ekeler dipped below 4.6 yards per carry just once. He's been below that in every year he hasn't been coached by Lynn. Maybe this staff can also help Ekeler get back to form.
Austin Ekeler going to Washington was a bit of a surprise, especially for how little money he signed for. The fit with him and Robinson Jr. will be intriguing to watch, but it feels like a situation that can get more out of Ekeler than we saw last season. For the contract they signed him for, it's well worth the gamble for all sides.