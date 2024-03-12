The Washington Commanders are in the midst of an offseason rebuild, and one of their recent transactions was the signing of running back Austin Ekeler. A Los Angeles Charger throughout his career, Ekeler starts a new chapter in Washington via a two-year, $11.43 million deal. The news turned heads among the Commanders fandom, one of whom includes NBA superstar Kevin Durant.
Durant is a known Commanders fan, having grown up in Prince George's County, Maryland, which borders the eastern part of Washington DC. So when the team signed Ekeler, the two-time NBA champion couldn't help but put out a tweet.
“Luh (love) this pick up,” Durant posted on X (Twitter).
Luh this pick up… https://t.co/Lq8tTaizX8
— Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) March 12, 2024
Ekeler's move to the Commanders comes immediately after the departure of Antonio Gibson, who recently inked a deal with the New England Patriots. With the former Charger in tow, Washington now boasts two formidable running backs — the other being Brian Robinson Jr., the team leader in rushing yards (733) last season. Ekeler and Robinson are expected to split carries for the Commanders come September.
During the Chargers' 2023 campaign, Ekeler rushed for 628 yards and five touchdowns in 179 attempts. The versatile RB also amassed a total of 436 receiving yards while catching one touchdown pass. His numbers may have declined last year compared to past seasons, but make no mistake…Austin Ekeler can still perform.
During LA's 2023 season opener, the 28-year-old tallied 164 total yards (117 rushing) and a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins. In Week 8 against the Chicago Bears, Ekeler, a running back, put up 94 receiving yards in seven catches. Performances such as these show what he brings to the Commanders, who are far from done making tweaks to their offense.
With all that being said, Washington is one step closer to a bounce-back year.