The Dan Snyder ownership era is over for the Washington Commanders, and it is now Josh Harris leading the way. It was a tumultuous 24 years of leadership for Snyder that particularly spun out of control toward the end.

One of the biggest storylines during the end of Snyder's ownership was the name change saga. In 2020, the franchise announced that the Redskins name would be dropped, but there was no decision on a new name at that point. Because of that, The Washington Football Team took the field until Commanders was officially decided on.

Now, under new leadership, there are rumors swirling that there could potentially be another name change for the franchise. ESPN's Don Van Natta Jr. discussed the matter on The Rich Eisen Show and shared his thoughts on why it could happen.

“I would not be surprised at all if we see a name change and a complete rebranding,” Van Natta said.

Van Natta went on to mention that he believes it could be done to help erase parts of the Dan Snyder legacy.

Right now there are only rumors, and the new ownership is still early on. Who knows when Harris would want to implement such a big change, if ever. However, if it helped the fans forget about the rough times in recent memory, I'm sure they would approve of the decision.

A new era is beginning in the nation's capital for the team we know as the Commanders (for now), but perhaps things will change as we get further down the road in Harris' future.

Commanders fans react to potential name change

Amid the rumors of the potential name change, it seems Commanders fans have mixed feelings about it.

A lot of people like the idea, though others couldn't help but simply troll the franchise.

“Commanders was honestly the most generic name change Synder came up with. At least Football Team was funny bad,” one commenter said.

Another one chimed in, “Thank God. I still don't know how you colloquialize (usually done by shortening the name) ‘Commanders' and not keep landing on ‘Commies.'”

“Not even a Washington fan but this is a massive W,” a third Twitter user shared.

“Great first step, take this energy and change the name and FedEx will be packed again,” a fan added.

Should do Commanders change their name? If yes, what could be the best choice for the team?