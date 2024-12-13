Coming off of their Week 14 bye, the Washington Commanders look to officially put an end to a mid-season skid in which they've dropped three of their last four games on Sunday afternoon. A matchup with a New Orleans Saints squad that will be giving Jake Haener his first career start should provide the Commanders that opportunity. Additionally, it provides newly acquired cornerback Marshon Lattimore with a chance to exact some revenge on the team he spent his first seven and a half seasons with.

Lattimore was traded to Washington back on November 5th in exchange for three 2025 NFL Draft picks, but has been unable to suit up yet due to a hamstring injury. But on Sunday, Lattimore is slated to return to the field for the first time since October 27th. When speaking with reporters after his third day of practice with the Commanders, Lattimore was asked if it meant more to him to be making his Washington debut in a game against his former team.

“I'd be lying if I said it didn't,” Lattimore told reporters. “They traded me away, and I'm going back to show them why they shouldn't have. I'm happy where I'm at, but you know how it be. It's extra motivation for the game, that's all.”

Lattimore was drafted by the New Orleans Saints with the 11th overall pick in 2017 and made an impact right out of the gate, earning the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award over the likes of Myles Garrett, TJ Watt, Jamal Adams, Budda Baker, Trey Hendrickson and Tre'Davious White. Lattimore would be named to the Pro Bowl four times in his seven full seasons with the Saints, including during his rookie year.

However, over the last few seasons, as the Saints have slid back in the NFC South hierarchy, a banged up Lattimore has missed large chunks of time to a lacerated kidney, a significant ankle injury, and this season, a hamstring injury that kept Lattimore out of action for multiple games since being acquired by the Commanders.

In seven games this season with the Saints, Lattimore notched 30 tackles and two passes defended.