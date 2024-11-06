The Washington Commanders made their playoff intentions clear when they acquired cornerback Marshon Lattimore in a trade with the New Orleans Saints. As Lattimore prepares to join the Commanders, Washington's brass couldn't be happier.

Head coach Dan Quinn kept it simple, saying, “you had me at hello,” via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. General Manager Adam Peters was a bit more eloquent, exuding excitement about landing one of the best cornerbacks in the league, via JP Finlay of NBC Sports.

“We're really excited about getting Marshon,” Peters said. “He's what we thought he was, as a person as a competitor.”

Peters went on to say that Lattimore will have a, “more versatile,” role on the Commanders. What that means has yet to be determined. Still, Washington has big plans for their trade acquisition.

Marshon Lattimore has played his entire career with the Saints. Over 97 career games, he has racked up 405 tackles, 88 pass break ups and 15 interceptions. Lattimore was the 2017 Defensive Rookie of the Year and has gone on to earn four Pro Bowl nominations.

Entering Week 10, Washington ranks fifth in the league by allowing 183.3 passing yards per game. While their play has improved, the Commanders' secondary has been anchored by a pair of relatively inexperienced players in Benjamin St-Juste and rookie Mike Saintistil. Adding Lattimore gives the Commanders a proven option at cornerback.

At 7-2, Washington proved to the NFL that they are legit and are actively chasing a championship. Rookie Jayden Daniels has been everything the team could've asked for and more. Peters and Quinn have meshed immediately as the Commanders' new leadership. Making a big swing at the trade deadline seemed like the last step for a playoff run.

Now the Commanders have it and posses a roster ready to compete. Marshon Lattimore will be entering new waters in terms of the jersey he is wearing. But he's entering an opportunity with a team that sees their momentum only rising by the week.