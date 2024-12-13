After acquiring Marshon Lattimore at the 2024 NFL trade deadline, the Washington Commanders will finally deploy their star cornerback in Week 15 against the New Orleans Saints. Lattimore, who has dealt with an injury since the trade, will make his debut with the Commanders against his former team, the Washington social media page announced on Friday.

Lattimore, 28, has been out since Week 8 with a hamstring injury. After appearing in seven games for New Orleans in 2024, the Saints traded him to the Commanders in November for a handful of 2025 draft picks. Once he suits up for Washington in Week 15, it will be the first time in his eight-year career taking the field for a team other than the Saints.

Since being drafted by the Saints with the No. 11 overall pick in 2017, Lattimore has secured four Pro Bowl appearances, most recently in 2021. However, injuries have often been an issue for him, as he has yet to play more than 10 games in a single season since 2021.

Lattimore's presence on the field will be a welcome sight for the Commanders, who have struggled defending wide receivers all season long. Washington's top cornerback, Benjamin St. Juste, has a ghastly 50.4 coverage grade from PFF, making him one of the lowest-rated players in the position. In turn, they have been forced to rely on rookie Mike Sainristil, who has been impressive in moments but does his best work shadowing slot receivers instead of wideouts.

Commanders look for late-season playoff surge with Marshon Lattimore's arrival

With an injury-free Marshon Lattimore in the lineup, the Commanders will continue their late push for a Wild Card playoff spot in the NFC. Washington previously led the NFC East but has since lost that position to the Philadelphia Eagles. The team enters Week 15 with an 8-5 record.

The Commanders ended a three-game skid in Week 13 with a dominant 42-19 win over the Tennessee Titans. The win brought them to their bye week, giving them two full weeks to prepare for the Saints. New Orleans will be without Derek Carr and Taysom Hill for the game. Carr suffered a hand injury against the New York Giants in Week 14, prompting the interim head coach Darren Rizzi to start Jake Haener against Washington.

Haener received the nod from Rizzi over rookie Spencer Rattler, who started three games earlier in 2024 but went 0-3 with his opportunity. Haener, a second-year quarterback out of Fresno State, will be making his first career start in the game.

Entering Week 15, the Commanders own a 79 percent chance to make the playoffs, per NFL. However, with a loss, it would drop to 60 percent. With a win, their odds increase to 87 percent. With four games left in the regular season, they are primarily competing with the Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams for Wild Card bids.