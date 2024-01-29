After losing in the AFC Championship Game, Ravens DC Mike Macdonald is preparing to take another step further in his potential Commanders HC hiring.

The Baltimore Ravens saw their season end in the AFC Championship Game at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs. But for Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, an ending can just be the beginning in his NFL coaching career.

Macdonald is scheduled to meet with Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris, Adam Peters and high ranking leadership on Monday, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Commanders and Seattle Seahawks are the only teams in the NFL without a head coach.

With Macdonald meeting with both the owner and GM, it seems like Washington's interest in the defensive coordinator is strong. The Commanders have had a widespread search as they look for Ron Rivera's replacement. While nothing is set in stone, Macdonald is at least towards the top of Washington's DC wish list.

Which makes sense based on how much the Commanders struggled defensively. They were a bit tied back with the trades of Montez Sweat and Chase Young. Still, Washington finished the year ranked dead last in total defense, allowing 388.9 yards per game.

The Ravens on the other hand ranked sixth in the NFL, allowing 301.4 YPG. While their offense couldn't match, they held the Chiefs to 17 points and 319 yards of total offense in the AFC Championship Game.

When the Commanders hired Adam Peters, Washington got serious about fixing their franchise. The next step is to find the perfect head coach to pair Peters with. Mike Macdonald might not be in the best move after seeing his Ravens fall. However, as a leader for the Commanders, Macdonald's defensive prowess could be exactly what Washington needs.