A preseason accomplishment can only carry so much weight. Though, the Baltimore Ravens' 24-game winning streak is something to behold, just due to the sheer improbability of such a feat and unpredictable nature of an exhibition matchup. Even so, a Washington Commanders player does not believe it should be lauded when offering his honest NSFW response.

“I think it's a stupid record,” offensive tackle Sam Cosmi told JP Finlay of NBC4 Sports ahead of Monday night's preseason battle with Baltimore. “I mean who gives a s**t about preseason games. If we beat it, great. We're gonna beat it.”

Sam Cosmi on Ravens preseason win streak – “Who gives a shit about preseason games…If we beat it, great.” pic.twitter.com/proqksaeEZ — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 19, 2023

Despite viewing the outcome of the game as largely meaningless, Cosmi just added some more juice with his fiery comments. His take is not a bold one, of course, as many fans echo the sentiment. Preseason games can be crucial for a young player's development and can help determine position and roster battles, but the public's investment in the actual stakes of the contest is usually minimal.

Nothing supports the former All-Big 12 talent's stance more than the Detroit Lions' 4-0 preseason record in 2008. Those proved to be the team's only wins that year en route to an ignominious 0-16 regular season record.

What should be of interest to Sam Cosmi and the Commanders, however, is locking down the chemistry of the O-Line. Their job is now essential with Sam Howell officially being named starting quarterback. Giving the 22-year-old time in the pocket will be instrumental to Washington finding success in a loaded NFC East.

Expect Cosmi and his brothers in the trenches to be more focused on building an impenetrable fortress rather than ending the Ravens' preseason dominance.