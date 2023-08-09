The Baltimore Ravens hold the NFL record for most preseason games won in a row. The Ravens' preseason winning streak sits at 23 before the 2023 preseason kicks off. It's become tradition for the past few years to keep tabs on their winning streak as they've approached the next highest one: Vince Lombardi's Green Bay Packers from the late 1950s and early 1960s.

The Ravens are looking to extend that streak this Saturday, August 12, at 7 p.m. EDT (4 p.m. PDT). But what are the other longest preseason win streaks? Who else has had the sustained level of (preseason) success that these Ravens have enjoyed? And do we even reliably know what they are?

NFL/AFL longest preseason winning streaks

The only true source available online that I was able to find regarding preseason win streaks is a piece from the 2013 Philadelphia Inquirer. The Inquirer was excited that the Eagles had won six preseason games straight. But as we know, it was the Ravens who would have the best preseason stretch of play in the modern era by a landslide.

So what other teams did the Inquirer find with preseason win streaks?

23 Baltimore Ravens 2015-present

23* Green Bay Packers 1959-1963

14 Chicago Bears 1957-1959

14 San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers 1960-1963

13 Baltimore Colts 1964-1967

13 San Francisco 49ers 1991-1993

12 Chicago Bears 1945-1948

12 Baltimore Ravens 1998-2000

11 Detroit Lions 1951-1953

11 Minnesota Vikings 1963-1965

11 Baltimore Colts 1968-1970

11 Miami Dolphins 1975-1977

11 Philadelphia Eagles 1954-1955

While the original article with this tally puts the Packers' streak at 23 games, most other sources since have it at 19 and marked the Ravens passing it a couple years ago.

Ravens beat the Panthers, 20-3, for their 19th straight preseason victory. This ties Vince Lombardi and the Green Bay Packers, who won 19 in a row in the preseason from 1959 to 1962. The Ravens' last preseason loss was 2015. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) August 22, 2021

Part of the reason for some of the discrepancies in reporting is that preseason just…isn't that important. Databases like Pro-Football Reference and StatMuse don't have reliable or any data on preseason games, especially not dating back into the pre-merger days.

And ultimately the Ravens' preseason streak has not really indicated much of anything for the Ravens in the regular season. Sure Lamar Jackson has emerged into a star, winning an MVP award in the time this streak has been active, nut they've also finished at or below .500 twice as well. They have no Super Bowls to show for it. So does it really matter? Probably not, but it sure makes waiting for the regular season to kick off just a little more entertaining.