Ron Rivera and the Washington Commanders ended the 2022 season with Sam Howell as the starting quarterback. Rivera doesn’t think things will change much in that department next season.

Rivera was asked whether or not Washington had next year’s starting quarterback on the roster. The Commanders’ head coach argued adamantly for Howell and said that he expects him to enter training camp as Washington’s QB1, via Andrew Sicilliano of the NFL Network.

“We will go into OTAs, mini camp and training camp with Sam Howell more than likely the QB1. We’ll see what happens,” Rivera said. “This is his opportunity. This is a challenge to him. If he comes out and does the things he’s capable of, we believe he’s capable of, he can most certainly be our guy.”

Rivera isn’t just handing Howell the keys to the castle. While he is in the pole position, Rivera said Howell will still have to battle and prove he deserves to be the Commanders’ starting quarterback.

Sam Howell started Washington’s Week 18 contest against the Cowboys. He threw for 169 yards, a touchdown and an interception in a 26-6 Commanders’ victory. He added five rushes for 35 yards and an additional touchdown.

The Commanders selected Howell in the fifth-round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He was once heralded as a top draft prospect but saw his stock slip. Still, Washington is willing to take a chance on Howell.

He will enter the season as the favorite to be the Commanders’ quarterback. He’ll have to prove he belongs before Ron Rivera makes another veteran QB addition.