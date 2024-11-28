After jumping out to a Rookie of the Year type campaign, Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders have cooled off over their last three contests. However, Daniels isn't hitting the panic button just yet.

While he may already look like a superstar, Daniels is still getting acclimated to the NFL and its schedule. He admits there might be speedbumps, but is adamant he isn't facing some form of rookie wall, via team transcripts, h/t Pro Football Talk.

“I mean, I don't know,” Daniels said. “Obviously, it's longer, so it's different. It's just stuff getting used to, like usually right now in college, the season's about the end. Our season, it's just starting, somewhere like the second half of the season. So, I mean, that's different, but I don't really know the definition of a rookie wall. I just know that NFL season is longer than college.”

Following a three-game win streak, the Commanders have now lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys in quick succession. Daniels had 202 scoreless passing yards and just five rushing yards against the Steelers. He had 18 yards rushing against the Eagles, throwing for 191 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

But while Washington came up short against Dallas, Daniels reminded the NFL who he is. The quarterback completed 25-of-38 passes for 275 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He led the team in rushing with 74 yards and a touchdown.

On the season, Jayden Daniels has completed 68.4 percent of his passes for 2,613 yards, 12 touchdowns and five interceptions. He has added 556 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

Even with their three-straight losses, the Commanders are still in the playoff hunt at 7-5. Despite some growing pains, Daniels has been everything Washington asked for at quarterback. They're remaining confident that his play will lead the team into the postseason.