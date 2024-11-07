The Washington Commanders enter Week 10 with a 7-2 record. The team leads the NFC East and is well on its way to reaching the postseason for just the second time in eight years. Washington hasn’t had a winning season since 2016. Last year, the Commanders finished 4-13 and last in the division. But this season, they have Jayden Daniels and the NFL’s top rookie quarterback has completely changed the course of the formerly hapless franchise.

Former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III is in awe of Daniels, offering effusive praise for the first-year passer. “They might as well rename the Rookie of the Week award to the Jayden Daniels Award of the Week. Young man isn’t just taking over Washington DC, he has the Commanders poised to sweep a bunch of the NFL Awards. Rookie of the year, Coach of the Year, Executive of year,” Griffin wrote on X.

“The Washington Commanders can beat any team in the NFL with Jayden Daniels at QB,” he added.

Daniels was once again named Rookie of the Week after his performance in the Commanders’ Week 9 win over the New York Giants. He’s now claimed the award in seven of the first nine weeks of the season. Perhaps it is time to rename the honor. The Jayden Daniels Award of the Week does sound a bit better than the Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Week.

Commanders’ rookie QB Jayden Daniels continues to impress

Barring a total collapse, Daniels is essentially a shoo-in for Rookie of the Year. But the young QB has aspirations beyond winning an award. The Commanders’ Super Bowl odds increased after a trade for Marshon Lattimore. The team is now at +2200 to win the title this season, which ties them for the ninth best odds in the league.

In his short career, Daniels has set NFL records and thrown miraculous game-winning touchdowns. But more importantly, he has completely changed the perception of the franchise. Players wanted to be traded to the Commanders at the deadline because they want to play with Daniels.

Every suffering NFL fan base dreams of landing a player in the draft that can turn their team’s fortunes around. We’re witnessing that incredibly rare transformation take place in Washington. Daniels isn’t just a promising rookie. As Giants’ coach Brian Daboll noted, he’s already evolved into one of the league’s better quarterbacks.

Daniels is on pace for just under 4,000 passing yards and 20 touchdowns and he’s currently second in the NFL among quarterbacks with 459 rushing yards. His Commanders look to improve to 8-2 when they take on former Rookie of the Year Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers at home in Week 10.