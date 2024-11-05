ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Washington Commanders have been on a strong trajectory all season and added to that on Tuesday morning by acquiring star defensive back Marshon Lattimore from the New Orleans Saints in exchange for a third round pick, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Lattimore will be on a minimum contract for the rest of the season in Washington after having his contract restructured by the Saints previously.

The move came just hours before Tuesday's trade deadline and now, the good folks over in Las Vegas have taken notice by giving the team's Super Bowl odds a considerable bump.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Commanders currently have +2200 odds to win Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans, which ties them for ninth place in the NFL, alongside the Atlanta Falcons and Houston Texans, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.

While he may not be in the heart of his prime anymore, Lattimore remains a very reliable player at the cornerback position and was one of the lone bright spots for a Saints team that has otherwise seen their season go off the rails this year.

The Commanders already have a solid defense but could use some help in that area of the field, as the team has occasionally been prone to giving up a big play or two down the field.

Still, the Commanders' calling card this year has been the play of rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, who remains the clear frontrunner for Offensive Rookie of the Year and may even be a fringe MVP candidate as the season pushes past its midway point.

The Commanders currently sit at 7-2 following last week's narrow road win over the New York Giants and will now prepare for a highly anticipated home matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. That game is slated to kick off at 1:00 PM ET.