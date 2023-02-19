The Washington Commanders’ strategy for quarterback Sam Howell hasn’t changed after the hiring of offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, wrote NFL analyst in a Sunday article.

“In the aftermath of the hiring of Eric Bieniemy to fill that role, a source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that the strategy has not changed,” wrote Florio.

“Bieniemy, along with the other candidates for the job, were positive about the team’s offensive roster, including Howell. The main challenge for the coming season will be to repair and improve the offensive line.”

The Commanders officially named Eric Bieniemy as the team’s new offensive coordinator on Friday. The new gig included an increase in pay and the title of assistant head coach, according to CBS Sports Senior NFL Insider Josina Anderson.

The Chiefs offense earned a league-leading 5,250 passing yards and 41 passing touchdowns in 2022, placing ahead of the Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins for the most passing yards. The Commanders earned 3,783 passing yards and 24 passing touchdowns, which ranked 22nd and 16th in the NFL, respectfully.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid gave his honest opinion on Bieniemy’s tenure with the Chiefs since he was hired to be the team’s running backs coach in 2013.

“Listen, Eric Bieniemy has been tremendous for us. I think has been tremendous for the NFL,” Reid said. “I am hoping he’s having an opportunity to go somewhere and do his thing where he can run the show and be Eric Bieniemy.”

Reid paid his respects to the decade-long Chiefs assistant the day after the team earned a 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.

