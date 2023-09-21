If Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera were to have it his way, he would take drastic action against players guilty of illegal hits.

Rivera, a member of the league's competition committee, feels hefty suspensions aren't enough to straighten out the guilty parties. Instead, ejections and suspensions will make players think twice about bending the rules, per The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala.

“We look at all those hits that are flagged, and we'll even look at some of those that were missed and we'll discuss it. What can we do? Ultimately, what's going to happen is – you'd hate to see it happen – but you may have to start having a few more guys ejected or suspended,” Rivera emphasized.

“I mean, fining is one thing but when you start taking away play time, I think that impacts players a little bit more and that'll be a big discussion probably in this offseason that we're going to have to have,” the Commanders' head coach added.

ESPN refused to replay #Browns’ RB Nick Chubb’s injury — It was gruesome, but they’ve aired worse in the past. Makes me think they didn’t show it, because it was a blatant cheap shot by #Steelers’ S Minkah Fitzpatrick. He should be suspended until Chubb recovers, in my opinion. pic.twitter.com/NgKx8hMjey — James Nagle (@NagleNFL) September 19, 2023

Ron Rivera poured out his sentiments on the issue following several questionable hits in Week 2. Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick's low tackle on Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb made front-page news on Monday.

The tackle severely injured Chubb's left knee. He is out for the rest of the 2023 NFL season. Some pundits such as retired defensive back Jason McCourty thought Fitzpatrick's hit wasn't dirty at all.

On the other hand, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams took exception to Buffalo Bills safety Taylor Rapp's hit in Week 2. Rapp's hit on the left side of Adams' face forced Raiders team physicians to examine him for a possible concussion.

Will NFL commissioner Roger Goodell heed Ron Rivera's pleas? Stay tuned.