Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams spoke out on the hit he took from Buffalo Bills safety Taylor Rapp in their Week 2 clash. Adams took exception to Rapp's hit on the left side of his face. He also said the Rapp's antics have no place on the football field, per ESPN's Paul Gutierrez.

“Was in unnecessary? Completely, obviously. But, certain players play a certain way, too. Some people, out of control, they fly around, they don't really have much true purpose out there. I mean, playing a half field on one side, you run over and hit somebody in the head on the other side of the field,” Adams said.

“That's the kind of stuff that contributes to you not being on the field. That's why you're in when you're blowing us out by 25 at the end of the game. Maybe if that man knows how to play the game the right way, he'll see the field. Until then, he'll have to go and live off of plays like that, I guess,” Adams continued.

"Maybe if that man learns how to play the game the right way…he won't have to live off of plays like that." -Davante Adams calls hit from #Bills Taylor Rapp "unnecessary" The hit put him in concussion protocol.#RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/3JXkGgCsCM — Logan Reever (@loganreever) September 20, 2023

Raiders team physicians evaluated Davante Adams for a concussion after the hit. To add to Adams' woes, the Bills manhandled the Raiders, 38-10. Although Adams appeared to be okay after the hit, his status for the Week 3 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers remains uncertain.

Taylor Rapp wasn't the only defensive back who got a bad rap after the league's Week 2 festivities. Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick took plenty of heat for his season-ending hit on Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb on Monday.

With that in mind, let's hope injuries don't make headlines for the wrong reasons again in Week 3.