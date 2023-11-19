Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera is facing a lot of questions and frustration following the team's loss to the Giants on Sunday.

Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera is looking at what can be done to shake things up with his team after an ugly loss to the lowly New York Giants on Sunday. New York defeated Washington 31-19 and the Commanders are headed toward yet another losing season. Rivera addressed the future of his team following the game.

.@davidaldridgedc asked if the explosive plays allowed — specifically the blown coverages — and if they warrant someone being replaced or some sort of change … pic.twitter.com/LtJvJURXJu — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 19, 2023

It wasn't supposed to be like this. Washington entered the season with high expectations, particularly for Rivera. The Commanders and their coach had suffered through three straight seasons of .500 football or worse, and fans were getting restless. Rivera, after all, is a two-time Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year winner, who took the Carolina Panthers to a Super Bowl in 2015. He was supposed to win in Washington.

The Commanders haven't done it, and the team is at a new low after losing to the Giants who entered the game Sunday with a third-string quarterback. The Commanders are now 4-7 and when pressed after the game on whether he would commit to coaching and/or personnel changes, Rivera wouldn't comment.

“I'm not going to discuss that right now,” Rivera said, per NBC 4 Sports in Washington.

It seems increasingly likely that something will have to change if Rivera wants to keep his job. Washington fans have certainly had to be patient with the franchise over the last several years, seeing season after seeing end in disappointment with Joe Gibbs, Steve Spurrier, Mike Shanahan and others leading the ship. If Rivera doesn't fix this quickly, he's likely to become yet another statistic of failing head coaches to lead the franchise in the nation's capital.

Washington next plays the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving. The game kicks off at 4:30 Eastern.