The Washington Commanders absolutely shocked the NFL with a 45-31 win over the Detroit Lions in the Divisional Round on Saturday, and present to witness it all was lifelong Commanders fan and NBA star Kevin Durant.

Earlier that day, Durant played 38 minutes in the Phoenix Suns' 125-121 win over the Detroit Pistons, putting up 36 points, five assists, and seven rebounds. After that, he made his way over to Ford Field to watch the Commanders' game against the Lions. While Washington was battling it out on the field, KD found himself in his own little showdown with Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who decided to celebrate a first-half touchdown by busting out KD's signature pregame dance.

Durant wasn’t having it and made his feelings known on X (formerly Twitter), posting, “I’m already sick of @Jahmyr_Gibbs1. Move around somewhere bro damn,” along with a video of Gibbs doing the dance. But in the end, KD got the last laugh when the Commanders ultimately won the matchup. After the game, Durant joined the postgame celebration in Washington's locker room, with Mike Sainristil even sharing a Story with him on Instagram.

With that victory, the Commanders are heading to their first NFC Championship Game in 33 years. Quarterback Jayden Daniels, the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner, threw for 299 yards and two touchdowns while also adding 51 rushing yards. Daniels made history as just the second rookie QB in NFL history to beat a No. 1 seed in the playoffs, joining Joe Flacco from the 2008 Ravens. Daniels completed 22-of-31 passes and posted an impressive passer rating of 114.7 against the blitz, helping the Commanders rack up 482 yards of offense.

The Lions came into the game with a 15-2 regular-season record and the top offense in the NFC, but Jared Goff didn’t have a great day. He committed four turnovers, including a pick-six, and was pressured 12 times on 20 blitzes. He finished with a putrid QB rating of 59.7.

Detroit also committed 12 penalties, including a 12-men-on-the-field penalty that handed Washington a free first down in the red zone. Lions head coach Dan Campbell took the blame for the loss, saying, “At the end of the day, man, I didn’t have them ready.”

Now, the Commanders are heading to the NFC Championship Game, where they'll face the winner of the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams contest. Kevin Durant is hoping his hometown team will complete a shocking trip to the Super Bowl.