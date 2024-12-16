The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills on their Sunday matchup in Week 15, as Jared Goff and Josh Allen had themselves a shootout, with Goff finishing 38-59 for 494 yards and five touchdowns while Allen went 23-34 for 362 yards and two touchdowns. While the Lions have already clinched a playoff spot, this loss could have implications on their pursuit of the NFC North division title, as the Minnesota Vikings stand close behind them. During his postgame press conference, Lions coach Dan Campbell took the blame for their Week 15 defeat to the Bills.

“I didn't have these guys ready to roll,” the coach said, via Lions reporter Eric Woodyard on X, formerly Twitter.

Week 15: Bills def. Lions

During their matchup, the Bills exploited the Lions' defense, revamped due to injuries to key players including Aidan Hutchinson, out with a leg injury since Week 6.

Even in the game itself, the Lions also lost cornerback Khalil Dorsey to a leg injury that required medical staff to cart him off the field and then transport him to the hospital.

Moreover, Dan Campbell told Lions reporters that Dorsey's injury should cost him the rest of the season, another blow to a defense that has suffered multiple injuries to Alim McNeil, Alex Anzalone, and Hutchinson.

Still, the Lions defense had played competitive defense against a scorching Bills offense led by Allen, one of the hottest signal-callers in the NFL. Against the Rams in Week 14, Allen threw three TD passes and rushed for three yards, and on Sunday, against the Lions, the quarterback threw two TD passes and scored two TDs himself.

What the team needs to do

Additionally, Campbell shared that his defense also needed to adapt to injuries, a fact of life in such a physically demanding league as the NFL.

“Defensively, too, even these new guys that we asked to come in and help, they really did, but they're here again for another week and we need them to play better,” the coach said on FOX 2 Detroit, via John Maakaron for Sports Illustrated. “The guys that we count on, the Kerby's, the Branch's, the Jack Campbell's, I could go down the list, Alim McNeil. We need your absolute best every week, as we ask of everybody.”

Currently, the Lions try to fend off their nearest competitors jockeying for the top seed in the NFC, with victory rewarding them with home field advantage throughout the postseason.

Moreover, the Lions might even see Hutchinson return in time for the NFC Championship game, that is unless Campbell falls short.