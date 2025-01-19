The Detroit Lions engaged in an epic back-and-forth exchange on the scoreboard Saturday. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs became a part of the 52 combined points with the Washington Commanders. He even got a “sick” reaction from Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant.

But that's because the NBA star got upset with the Lions star. Gibbs pulled off a Durant-like celebration on his opening touchdown run. The second-year RB mimicked the Washington D.C. native's pregame dance before games. Durant, though, gave him a scorching response.

Safe to say that Durant wasn't pulling for the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. However, he likely enjoyed the 31-point outburst spearheaded by new D.C. star Jayden Daniels.

How has Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs performed against Commanders?

The “sonic” of the backfield entered Ford Field ready to play in his third career postseason game. But he joined the Lions in making franchise history beforehand. Saturday became the first time ever the Lions entered the playoffs as the top seed. Gibbs also walked inside carrying a league-best 16 rushing touchdowns in tow.

He put on a show with the rest of the high-octane Lions offense. Gibbs helped lead the Lions to 385 total yards of offense with 6:50 still left in the third quarter. He also scaled the 100-yard mark on this touchdown run.

Gibbs hit 103 rushing yards off that eight-yard scoring run. That touchdown cut the Washington lead to 31-28 in the third.

It's now the fifth time this season Gibbs scored multiple touchdowns, including regular season contests. The former Alabama Crimson Tide star additionally delivered his sixth 100-yard outing of the year.

Detroit, however, allowed its most points inside Ford Field since the Dec. 15 contest against the Buffalo Bills. The Lions endured another shootout that afternoon — but they took the 48-42 loss against the AFC's No. 2 overall seed.