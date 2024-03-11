After losing Antonio Gibson in free agency, the Washington Commanders quickly went to work to find his replacement. And they have found one in Austin Ekeler, who's heading to the nation's capital on a short-term deal.
According to the latest updates, Ekeler is signing a two-year contract worth up to $11.43 million, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Ekeler is getting a $3 million signing bonus and total of $4.82 million in the first year of the deal. He could also earn an additional $1.5 million in incentives in the 2024 season.
The Commanders already have a need for a quarterback heading to free agency, but that need was only further highlighted after Antonio Gibson opted to leave the team and sign with the New England Patriots.
Fortunately for the Commanders, they were able to resolve that need quickly in Ekeler. The former Los Angeles Chargers running back is exactly the type of RB Washington wants–someone who can also catch passes and score. The 28-year-old is actually one of the best pass-catching RBs in the NFL in recent years, making him a great fit in Washington.
While he had a down season by his standards in 2023, it's worth noting that Ekeler still recorded 628 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground. The Nebraska native also tallied 436 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown.
With Ekeler in the fold, the Commanders should be able to field a more talented offensive unit in the upcoming season. As they are expected to welcome a new quarterback in the draft, having more weapons should make life a little bit easier for the rookie.