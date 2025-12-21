The Washington Commanders fell to a 4-11 record after suffering a 29-18 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday. After the contest, it appears that Marcus Mariota is dealing with multiple injuries. He was given an official status while several of his teammates were also given injury updates.

Mariota is said to have stitches in his right hand, while he's also dealing with a quad injury, according to JP Finlay of NBC4 Sports. The 32-year-old quarterback is considered day-to-day, and his status for the Week 17 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys is unclear.

“Mariota got stitches on his right hand and is dealing with a quad injury. ‘He's really day to day,' unclear about Thursday vs Cowboys.”

Left tackle Laremy Tunsil is also considered day-to-day with an oblique injury, per Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic. Tunsil did not play in the Week 16 contest against the Eagles. So, the star offensive lineman being day-to-day is an upgrade.

“Laremy Tunsil is also day to day (oblique).”

Article Continues Below

Jhabvala also shared injury updates for right guard Sam Cosmi, defensive tackle Johnny Newton, and wide receiver Jaylin Lane. Cosmi is in concussion protocol, while Newton clears protocol. Meanwhile, Lane is considered unlikely to play in Week 17 with an ankle injury.

“Sam Cosmi is in the concussion protocol. Johnny Newton has cleared the concussion protocol. Jaylin Lane (ankle) looking unlikely for Thursday.”

With Jayden Daniels ruled out for the season with a left elbow injury, the Commanders have been relying on Marcus Mariota throughout a good chunk of the 2025-26 campaign. Ideally, the former first-round pick will be available for Washington's next game. If not, then the team would likely turn to third-string quarterback Josh Johnson.

Mariota has played in 11 games, starting in eight this season. Although it's been a bit of a struggle for the team, the 11-year veteran has shown flashes of brilliance throughout. He enters Week 17 with 1,695 passing yards, 297 rushing yards, and 11 total touchdowns (10 passing) while completing 61.2% of his pass attempts.