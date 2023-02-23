New Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy gave his introductory press conference, and he addressed his desire to eventually become a head coach in the NFL.

“Right now I’m the offensive coordinator of the Washington Commanders,” Bieniemy said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “Being a head coach, if that’s to happen it will take care of itself. We’ve had a great deal of success. We went to five straight AFC Championship Games, three out of four Super Bowls, two out of those we won. Being a head coach, it hasn’t happened, it’s not anything that’s going to impact me moving forward because the only thing I need to be concerned with is what’s important today”

Eric Bieniemy had been with the Kansas City Chiefs under Andy Reid since 2013. He was the running backs coach from 2013 to 2017, and was promoted to offensive coordinator of the Chiefs by Andy Reid in 2018. He found great success with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback. He remained there until joining the Commanders as an offensive coordinator under Ron Rivera now.

Bieniemy will hope to recreate some of the success he had with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs with the Commanders in 2023, then see what happens after that.

“Today, I’ve got to be the best person I can be, I’ve got to be the best coach I can be, and on top of that, I’ve got to get these guys in the building to learn to trust me, to get to know me, but also to understand what the term accountability means,” Bieniemy said, via David Smith. “I have to be accountable to these men. All that stuff about being a head coach, we can talk about that next year some time. Right now I need to focus on the job at hand.”

Bieniemy joins Ron Rivera’s staff in Washington, and will hope to get the team back to the playoffs for the first time since 2020, when the team won the NFC East with a 7-9 record.