Justin Fields officially entered Josh Allen territory after his masterful first-half performance against the Washington Commanders on TNF. The Chicago Bears quarterback threw three touchdowns in a first half for the second time this season. Only Josh Allen – the Buffalo Bills quarterback – has duplicated that feat, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Justin Fields has thrown 3 Pass TD in a 1st half twice this season. Josh Allen is the only other QB to do it even once. pic.twitter.com/4QT5720NAj — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 6, 2023

Justin Fields threw two touchdown passes to Bears wide receiver DJ Moore in the first half. Fields' four-yard touchdown pass to tight end Cole Kmet with 24 seconds left in the half was his third of the game. The Chicago signal caller completed 12 of 20 passes for 189 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. With Justin Fields at the top of his game, the Bears overwhelmed the Commanders 27-3 in the first half.

Interestingly enough, Fields duplicated his three-touchdown, first-half performance for the second straight week. He had a combined three first-half touchdown passes to DJ Moore and Cole Kmet against the Denver Broncos in Week 4.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

It seemed the Bears were going to end their 13-game losing streak after building a 28-7 lead. However, Will Lutz's game-winning 51-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter dashed Chicago's hopes. Justin Fields completed 28 of 335 passes for 335 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception in the heartbreaking loss to the Broncos.

The Bears hope to end their 14-game skid against the Commanders on TNF. Matt Eberflus has won just three of 21 games since taking over as Bears head coach last season. Eberflus isn't focusing on rumors about his job security. Instead, he's focusing on one game at a time.

If the Bears win their first game in almost one year, Eberlus' job will be safe for now. Much of the credit belongs to Justin Fields, who has shown significant improvement in Chicago's past two games.