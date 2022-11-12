Published November 12, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Washington Commanders are set to receive a crucial boost on offense. Wide receiver Jahn Dotson will return from injury in Week 10, per the Commanders Twitter account.

Dotson had previously been dealing with a hamstring ailment. Speculation of his return began when Dotson practiced, albeit in limited capacity, on Thursday. His chances of playing increased dramatically after practicing in full on Friday.

Jahan Dotson has reeled in 12 receptions over just 4 games this season. The rookie wideout has also scored 4 touchdowns. His presence has been missed by Washington as of late. The Commanders believe he can develop into a star down the road.

Despite Washington’s off the field drama, the Commanders sport a 4-5 record on the season. That mark isn’t anything to write home about, but it is better than they were projected to fare through their first 9 games. The Commanders’ defense has performed fairly well which has been pivotal in overcoming expectations. Washington previously had a three game winning streak prior to narrowly losing to the Vikings in their last matchup.

Nevertheless, the Commanders will be in for a difficult challenge in Week 10 against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. Philadelphia has enjoyed a consistent campaign and are heavy favorites against Washington. The Commanders feature extremely limited upset potential against the Eagles. However, Jahan Dotson’s return will certainly help matters.

It will be interesting to see how Jahan Dotson fares upon his return from the hamstring injury. There may be some rust, but he could prove to be an X-Factor of sorts in Week 10.