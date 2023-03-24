Charles is an associate editor at ClutchPoints. He also has a webcast and blog named "Breath of Fresh Air." Charles is passionate about sports, and is an encyclopedia when it comes to the history (haha).

Coming into the 2022 NFL season, there probably weren’t many teams that had more question marks than the Washington Commanders. On paper, the Commanders roster was loaded with talent, but no one knew how things would show on the field. When projections came out for records, Washington was seen by some as the the team that could win the NFC East, while others had them finishing last in the division.

What resulted was something in the middle. The Commanders finished with an 8-8-1 record, while finishing last in a division where the other three teams made the playoffs (Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants). To drive home how competitive the NFC East was, the Commanders would have won the NFC South (and hosted a wild card playoff game) if they were playing in that division.

Of course, reviews happen after a season concludes, and Washington is left to answer why they came up short. Head coach Ron Rivera mentioned it a few times during his press conferences, but quarterback seemed to be an area lacking consistent play. Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke had their moments, but neither could help generate enough points to compliment a solid defense.

With quarterback being the premier position in football (and arguably all of sports), the spotlight is always going to shine there first, but it’s far from the only area the Commanders can use some improvement at. With that in mind…

The biggest need the Commanders have to address after the first week of NFL Free Agency is linebacker

Yes, it’s understood the QB position can use an upgrade in play. Wentz and Heinicke are no longer with the team, and Sam Howell, the fifth-round draft choice out of North Carolina, had his first career start in a game against the Cowboys where the Commanders were already eliminated from playoff contention.

With Howell being the only quarterback remaining from the crew, depth is an issue. Having said that, Washington seems pretty confident giving Howell the keys to the car, and it figures they’ll use the draft to get depth (maybe Lamar Jackson gets an offer?).

Speaking of depth, the linebacking core can use some, because they have Jamin Davis and, Jamin Davis. The crew that was there didn’t perform that badly last season. They were part of a defense that was third in yards allowed per game and eighth in points given up.

The strength of the Commanders defense is their line, made up by defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne, and ends Chase Young and Montez Sweat. With a defensive front so dominant, there are many opportunities for linebackers to make plays behind them, if they’re not making the plays themselves.

Like the QB spot, players are needed to fill out the roster at linebacker, but because there are multiple spots in that group, that need is especially pressing. The draft can be used to address those needs also, but there are a few players left in the market Washington could make a play for as the free agency period enters its second week.

So who exactly is left? There’s a few that can make an instant impact. It’s just a matter of the price being right on both sides. If it is, Bobby Wagner could get a look. Wagner is a veteran who played with the Los Angeles Rams, and he brings championship experience from his days with the Seattle Seahawks. The only thing with this is Wagner plays the middle spot, which is where Davis plays. If the conflict in position can be worked out, both have enough talent to interchange.

Myles Jack might be another option to play on the outside spot. Jack is still available after playing last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Zach Cunningham is also available after playing with the Tennessee Titans in 2022. In other words, the market for linebackers is still stocked with options for the Commanders to shop for.

From looking at the makeup of Washington’s roster, they have taken the approach of building the team from the inside-out, making sure the defensive line is ready to roll. That job is complete, and now, the rest of the defense has to follow suit.

Overall, the Commander’s aren’t as far off the pace as it appears looking at the records from last year. The Eagles had a 14-3 record, but Washington did give them one of those losses. A few moves here or there, and Washington could be in the mix. They just have make sure linebacker is addressed first and foremost.